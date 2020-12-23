Doctors Hospital of Sarasota begins COVID-19 Vaccines

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Doctors Hospital of Sarasota received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinating caregivers deemed highest risk on Dec. 24, 2020.
The Doctors Hospital treated the first COVID-19 patient in Florida.
The hospital says the respiratory therapy team who treated that patient will be among the first caregivers to receive the vaccine.
The hospital will begin giving giving vaccines at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
