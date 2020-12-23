Christmas Eve Rain, Christmas Day Chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Christmas Eve storm is still on track, with showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon and the evening hours. Rain will extend across much of the easter states, too, and some snow as close as northern Georgia. Travel north will be slower than normal for the day. The storm is gone by Christmas morning, then the cold air moves in. We’ll have two days with highs in the 50s, and start Saturday with lows in the 30s, likely even some frost in inland parts of the Suncoast.