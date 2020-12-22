Venice Police seek to increase visibility as they work to combat pedestrian, bicycle fatalities

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Venice Police Department will be conducting intermittent High Visibility Enforcement details in 2021. These details start Mondays in January and will run through May, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. 41 Bypass and Gulf Coast Blvd. to Groveland Ave. This area is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.