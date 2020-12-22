Venice Police seek to increase visibility as they work to combat pedestrian, bicycle fatalities

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state of Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Venice Police Department will be conducting intermittent High Visibility Enforcement details in 2021. These details start Mondays in January and will run through May, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. 41 Bypass and Gulf Coast Blvd. to Groveland Ave. This area is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.
Remember:
- Drivers, obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.
- Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.
- Pedestrians, cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.
