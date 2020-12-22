UPDATE: Congressman Vern Buchanan writes letter to FCC after WWSB removed from Frontier Cable

“I am absolutely stunned. In all my 27 years in local media, I have never even heard of a cable operator just dropping a station when it was offered a no-strings-attached extension to work things out. Frontier had nothing to lose but instead decided to drop ABC 7 anyway. By dropping us, it’s an attack on local media denying you the local news, and life-saving weather forecasting you have come to depend on. At this point, any Frontier customers should switch to Comcast Xfinity or Spectrum if they want to continue watching ABC 7,” Benninghoff said.