Good viewing conditions for Mars and Jupiter tonight

Tuesday’s Stargazing Forecast
By Noel Rehm | December 22, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 5:27 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Mercury and Venus will not be visible in tonight’s sky.

Good viewing conditions for Mars through 2:00 am Wednesday morning looking at the south and southwest sector of the sky.

Good viewing conditions for Jupiter through 7:30 pm looking at the southwest sector of the sky.

Fair viewing conditions for Saturn through 7:30 pm looking at the southwest sector of the sky.

Fair viewing conditions for Uranus through 3:00 am Wednesday morning. You’ll need a pair of binoculars to see this planet.

There is a Waxing Gibbous tonight, where the moon will be 58% full.

