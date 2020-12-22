Tuesday’s Stargazing Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Mercury and Venus will not be visible in tonight’s sky.
Good viewing conditions for Mars through 2:00 am Wednesday morning looking at the south and southwest sector of the sky.
Good viewing conditions for Jupiter through 7:30 pm looking at the southwest sector of the sky.
Fair viewing conditions for Saturn through 7:30 pm looking at the southwest sector of the sky.
Fair viewing conditions for Uranus through 3:00 am Wednesday morning. You’ll need a pair of binoculars to see this planet.
There is a Waxing Gibbous tonight, where the moon will be 58% full.
