Sarasota Memorial Hospital receives Moderna vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Memorial Hospital received its first vaccine-supply shipment on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and will begin administering vaccines to staff, following federal and state government recommendations for a phased rollout, with healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities being among the first groups to get the vaccine.
SMH received 9,600 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine and began vaccinating SMH healthcare workers by 12:30 pm. The hospital has a goal to vaccinate approximately 575 staff members and physicians per day over the next few weeks.
By 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, the hospital vaccinated over 200 staff members. The first distribution was allocated to frontline workers, including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical and non-clinical staff who support patient care.
SMH is one of the first hospitals in the state to receive an allocation of the Moderna vaccine. The hospital says the large clinical trials involved “tens of thousands of participants,” proving that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and highly effective.
Community members should contact the Department of Health for information about when and where the vaccine might be available to members of the public by contacting 941-861-2883, or emailing COVID-19@FLHEALTH.GOV.
