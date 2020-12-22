Santa needs rain gear for the Reindeer!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking that next storm for Christmas Eve, which means Santa, and all of us, get wet Christmas Eve Day and evening. That storm will also complicate travel in the eastern USA before Christmas, too. The cold front and the rain will move out by Christmas morning, but much colder air moves in to start off Christmas weekend. We may even see some frosty conditions Saturday morning for parts of the Suncoast.