‘Operation Guardians of the Innocence VI’ nets 13 arrests in Polk County

As previously reported on November 21, 2020 Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Shawn Fitzgerald, a Lakeland High School teacher on Friday, November 20, 2020 and charged him with 408 counts of possessing child pornography (F2). Fitzgerald, a Lakeland resident, at the time of his arrest was the varsity soccer coach for Lakeland High School and a Youth Director at First United Methodist Church in Bartow. Click here to read the previously sent news release. On November 25, 2020, following a forensic search of Fitzgerald’s electronic devices, detectives located another 389 images and videos of children as young as 12 months old being sexually battered. Fitzgerald has been charged with an additional 389 counts of Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography (F2). He remains in jail on a $3,985,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).