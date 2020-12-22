FDOH reports 74 new deaths on its Tuesday COVID-19 dashboard

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 10,271 new cases of COVID-19 and a 8.78% positivity rate on its Tuesday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 74 new deaths since Monday. Since March, there have been 1,223,015 cases statewide and 20,754 deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 20,623 Residents: 20,315 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 308
Conditions and Care Deaths: 405 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,048 Non-Residents: 18
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 9,396 (46%) Female: 10,673 (53%) Unknown/No data: 246 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,813 (9%) White: 11,847 (58%) Other: 3,168 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,487 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,103 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 10,803 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 4,409 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 17,110 Residents: 16,611 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 499
Conditions and Care Deaths: 468 Hospitalizations* Residents: 998 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 7,683 (46%) Female: 8,843 (53%) Unknown/No data: 85 (<1%)
Race: Black: 995 (6%) White: 11,130 (67%) Other: 1,435 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,051 (18%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,054 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 9,880 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 4,677 (28%)
