COVID-19 vaccines administered on the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 vaccine arrived on the Suncoast on Tuesday. First responders in Manatee County, and healthcare workers in Sarasota County were administered the first shots.
The first person to go under the needle was Manatee County Director of Public Safety, Jacob Saur.
“We want {first responders} to be protected, we wanted to be safe,” he said.
Pinellas County was one of the first communities to receive large quantities of the Pfizer vaccine, and they were able to give a small amount Manatee County.
“There’s a reason why the federal government is allowing essential workers to seek this vaccine first,” said Manatee County EMS Chief James Crutchfield. “We are the front line employees in this pandemic.”
An they were not the only ones. Sarasota Memorial Hospital received more than 9-thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine. Staff at the hospital shared with ABC7 clips and pictures of the vaccine arriving to healthcare workers receiving their shots.
“It was emotional you know. After 10 months of the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been through so much. Just seeing those boxes to me they represent the work of all the wonderful scientists around the world,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, Infectious Disease Specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Tuesday, more than 614,000 Americans have been vaccinated.
In Manatee County, after two days of vaccinations, they say about 50 percent of first responders and EMS will be vaccined. However, it is not mandatory to take the vaccine.
“I’m very proud for the work that got us here, we need to celebrate but at the same time remember those who we have lost and suffered through this and let them know that the vaccine will help get us passed COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Bencie from the Florida Department of Health of Manatee County.
South Manatee Fire Rescue will receive the vaccine on Wednesday.
