Sarasota County government offices closed for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government has announced its holiday office closures and changes so that residents will be able to prepare and make plans.
This includes the following:
Sarasota County Government:
- Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2021.
Florida Health Department in Sarasota County:
- The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2021.
Libraries and Historical Resources:
- Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2021.
- All county libraries will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources:
- Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2021.
- Recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2021.
Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) Schedule:
- Regular bus services will be suspended Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021.
- The SCAT administration office will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan.1, 2021.
- The downtown transfer station customer service window remains closed due to COVID-19.
- Seasonal route 33 has returned.
- The Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule.
- Full COVID-19 modified bus service will operate on a normal schedule Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Solid Waste Collections:
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed for the holiday on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will run as follows.
- Monday, Dec.21 and Dec. 28 - no changes.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 - no changes.
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 – no changes.
- Thursday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 – no changes.
- Friday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 - no collection services.
- All remaining collections delayed by one day due to the holiday.
- Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 - collection for Friday customers.
Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road, will also be closed Dec. 24, in addition to Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
The Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open on Dec. 24.
The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 due to the holiday collection schedule, however the Construction and Demolition (C&D) area will close at 2 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
The Re-Uz-It Shop remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19.
CARES Call Center (861-CARE)
- The CARES Call Center will not be operational Dec. 24 - 25 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 1, 2021.
- The CARES Call Center is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
