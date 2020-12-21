Manatee County Sheriff’s Office honors deputies for their roles in crash rescue

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office honored deputies for their life-saving roles in a serious 2019 crash.
The crash happened the early morning hours of October 31, 2019. Deputy Angela Jones was headed to work along US 41 when she was flagged down by a pedestrian in the roadway.
A tractor trailer and sedan had collided and a driver was being pulled from the sedan’s front windshield by two men. Jones radioed for assistance to deputies at the jail, knowing they were closest. She then began directing traffic as witnesses pulled a victim from the windshield.
Deputies Robert Molinaro also happened to see the accident scene and stopped to help. Molinaro rendered aide on the three victims when Deputies William Swales, Matthew Koonce and Keyion Laws arrived from the jail.
Two victims had deep lacerations and the third victim was in and out of consciousness. The deputies used towels, shirts, and even their uniforms to help stop their bleeding, later applying Quick Clot and field dressings while trying to keep the victims calm.
They were all honored for their roles as deputies of the year.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.