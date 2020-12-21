Goodbye Rain - Until Christmas Eve!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning we say “Goodbye” to storm #1, as it leaves behind around a third to half inch of rain. Roads are still a bit wet this morning, so slower speeds in the morning commute are a good idea. Skies clear out this morning and winds pick up for a cooler and breezy afternoon. And skies are clearing for the “Christmas Star”, the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in tonight’s sky.
The two planets are so close in the sky tonight that they will appear as one bright spot in the southwest sky. They should be visible from just after sunset (5:41 pm) until 7:50 pm, at which point they will dip below the horizon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are sunny and dry. Then we’re tracking the next storm with rain developing for Christmas Eve rain in the afternoon and evening. Santa might need an umbrella along with his milk and cookies! Skies clear out for Christmas Day, but much cooler air returns to start Christmas weekend.
Saturday morning might even bring some frosty conditions to inland areas of the Suncoast. Warmer air does return for the last few days of the year - Come on 2021!
