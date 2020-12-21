Goodbye Rain - Until Christmas Eve!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning we say “Goodbye” to storm #1, as it leaves behind around a third to half inch of rain. Roads are still a bit wet this morning, so slower speeds in the morning commute are a good idea. Skies clear out this morning and winds pick up for a cooler and breezy afternoon. And skies are clearing for the “Christmas Star”, the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in tonight’s sky.