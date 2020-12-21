Fired FDOH data analyst sues FDLE commissioner after ‘raid’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fired Florida Department of Health curator who was the subject of a search warrant by State Police earlier this month, is taking legal action against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Rebekah Jones was fired after she claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was manipulating COVID-19 data. Police raided her home early in December and shortly afterwards she posted a tweet showing video of the incident. It incited controversy and was shown on national news networks.
The tweet caused a social media firestorm and in response, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released body camera footage from the incident.
Jones took to social media again Sunday to show legal paperwork filed against Rick Swearingen, the commissioner of FDLE.
Jones started a gofundme page to pay for legal expenses.
