FDOH reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 10,772 new cases of COVID-19 and a 8.45% positivity rate on its Monday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 112 new deaths since Sunday. Since March, there have been 1,212,581 cases statewide and 20,680 deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 20,355 Residents: 19,884 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 287
Conditions and Care Deaths: 404 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,045 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 9,190 (46%) Female: 10,458 (53%) Unknown/No data: 236 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,779 (9%) White: 11,547 (58%) Other: 3,087 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,471 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,026 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 10,555 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 4,303 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 16,975 Residents: 16,311 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 506
Conditions and Care Deaths: 467 Hospitalizations* Residents: 987 Non-Residents: 29
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 7,531 (46%) Female: 8,694 (53%) Unknown/No data: 86 (<1%)
Race: Black: 987 (6%) White: 10,893 (67%) Other: 1,422 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,009 (18%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,037 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 9,688 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 4,586 (28%)
