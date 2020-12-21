Ex-Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies at age 99

In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, Alfred Farrar, a Tuskegee Airman who is celebrating his 100th birthday in December, poses for a portrait in the doorway of his home in Lynchburg, Va. Farrar died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Virginia, only days before a ceremony planned to honor his service in the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II. He was 99. Farrar's 100th birthday would've been on Dec. 26. (Source: Kendall Warner)