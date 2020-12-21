Congress takes aim at climate change in massive relief bill

“This historic agreement includes three separate pieces of legislation that will significantly reduce greenhouse gases,’' Barrasso said, citing measures that promote technologies to “capture” and store carbon dioxide produced by power and manufacturing plants; reduce diesel emissions in buses and other vehicles; and authorize a 15-year reduction of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, that are used in everything from cars to air conditioners. HFCs are considered a major driver of global warming and are being targeted worldwide.