3 arrests made in 2006 shooting death of Manatee County teen

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three arrests have been made in the 2006 murder of a Manatee County teen.
Amber Woods was found dead along State Road 62 approximately three miles west of the Hardee County line back in February of 2006. She had been shot.
Woods was last seen alive that Saturday by her aunt, who saw the teen leave their home on SR 62 in Hardee County around 12:30pm. Deputies say there was no evidence she was forcibly taken from the home and despite dozens of interviews, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is unclear.
Deputies announced that Ralph Williams, Tyjuan Williams and Jamaine Brown have all been arrested in the case.
Ralph Williams, Sheriff Rick Wells said, was dating Amber at the time and conspired with Tyjuan and Jamaine to kidnap and kill Amber. Ralph Williams wanted to end the relationship and also believed that Woods was pregnant. Deputies say she was driven to a remote area and was shot in the back by Tyjuan Williams.
Using cellular data, investigators were able to determine that the three were near Amber.
Ralph and Tyjuan Williams have both been charged with second-degree murder and Jamaine Brown has been charged with accessory to murder. An autopsy confirmed that she was not pregnant.
