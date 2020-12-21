Advice from a Suncoast economist: Shop local for Christmas gifts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Suncoast consumers continue checking gifts off their Christmas lists, they should consider shopping local. Michael Snipes, a USF Sarasota-Manatee Economics Professor, says it’s important to shop locally because it can have a positive economic impact on the community. He says the holiday season has the potential to be a good moment for small businesses who lost money due to the COVID-19 pandemic to gain back funds.
“One of the things that has definitely happened over the past 10 months or so is that consumers have really changed the way that they make their purchases,” said Snipes. “They’ve moved really heavily online.”
Snipes says a lot of brick and motor businesses are starting to see a downfall in profits because of this. He advises small businesses owners to have an online presence and “get creative” to compete with companies that rule the web.
