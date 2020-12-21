Advice from a Suncoast economist: Shop local for Christmas gifts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Suncoast consumers continue checking gifts off their Christmas lists, they should consider shopping local. Michael Snipes, a USF Sarasota-Manatee Economics Professor, says it’s important to shop locally because it can have a positive economic impact on the community. He says the holiday season has the potential to be a good moment for small businesses who lost money due to the COVID-19 pandemic to gain back funds.