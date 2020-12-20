Suncoast Brunch: Italian Christmas Cookies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Are you ready for Christmas, but don’t know what to make? How about some cookies!
Watch Chef Alyson Zildjian of Zildjian Catering along with her mother and husband whip up some Italian Christmas cookies.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 3 large or 4 medium sized eggs
- 1/2 cup of water
- 1/4 teaspoon of anise oil
- 1/2 cup of oil
- 3/4 of sugar
- 4 cups of floour
- A tablespoon of baking powder
If you have any questions, you can reach Chef Alyson on her website or call 941-363-1709.
If you’re a Chef from the Suncoast and want to share your brunch recipes, please email francesca.constantini@wwsb.tv
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.