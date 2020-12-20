Sarasota Police investigating fatal crash that happened on U.S. 41 and U.S. 301 split

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday morning.
It happened at South Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and the North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) split before 4 a.m.
According to officers on the scene, the driver, with two passengers in the car, was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 when the driver failed to take the westbound curve onto U.S. 41 and hit a light pole and tree before stopping in the median.
The driver and the two passengers are adults. One passenger died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. The additional two people were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.
This is all the information that is able to be released at this time. The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the crash.
It’s unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call Sarasota Police Traffic Unit Officer Bobby Dodge at 941-263-6773.
All roads in that area are now open.
