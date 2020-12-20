One dead in early Sunday morning crash on I75 in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol confirm a man is dead following a crash on I-75 near highway exit 220 going North on Sunday morning.
In a release sent into the ABC7 newsroom this afternoon FHP confirmed the crash happened at 4:50 a.m. They say a 72-year-old Bradenton man driving a van was going North and driving to the right of the 22-year-old victims car on the highway.
FHP says the 72-year-old man tried to switch lanes as he approached the State Road 64 exit. He’s accused of crashing into the right front side of the 22-year-old’s car with the left back side of his van.
Troopers say the victim went into the grassy median and then the front of his car hit a steel pole. The victim’s car came to a halt against that pole. FHP says the 22-year-old who was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he died.
The traffic homicide unit for FHP is the lead on the investigation.
No other details have been released on potential charges or who the victim was.
