HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Manatee deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) -Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a man on Sunday morning in Palmetto.
According to a release put out by the spokesperson at MCSO, several deputies responded to a shooting after 7 a.m. on the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East in Palmetto.
Deputies say when they arrived a 32-year-old Jamaal Brooks was lying on the ground dead from two gunshot wounds.
The release states deputies don’t know who was at the home with Brooks before the shooting. Detectives don’t have a suspect or suspects at this time or a possible motive.
If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the MCSO Homicide Tip line 941-747-3011 ext 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
