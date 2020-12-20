FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Sarasota officers investigating crash on Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department has shut down the intersection of Fruitville and Washington Blvd following a crash on Sunday afternoon.
In a statement released on social media SPD said the crash they’re investigating involves a motorcycle and a car.
Officers confirm with ABC7 a motorcyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. SPD says the motorcyclist’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police ask people to avoid the intersection and find an alternate route.
