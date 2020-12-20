FHP says a man is critical after his car crashes into the roof and side of a fire station off Honore Ave

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 41-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash before 6 a.m. Sunday.
According to a press release put out by FHP, the man was driving a 2011 Kia and going north on Honore Ave. Troopers say the man was approaching a curve to the left at a high rate of speed. They say the car went off the road to the right and the right side of the car hit a concrete culvert.
FHP says the car then went airborne and hit a palm tree and then crashed onto the roof and the side of the Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue Station 5 building. Troopers say the car landed upright on the ground.
The release states troopers believe there may be another car involved in the crash that traveled off the roadway and crashed with a flashing warning light signal. FHP says they believe the possible unknown second car left the scene.
The crash remain under investigation. If anyone has information in regards to this crash you’re asked to call FHP or Crimestoopers.
