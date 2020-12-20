Afternoon rain and Christmas Eve rain, too!

Santa may not be so lucky, as the second storm we’re tracking is still on for Christmas Eve. There’s still a little uncertainty as to how early Thursday showers could develop. The American computer model is a little faster than the European model. The American model currently has the rain developing before sunset Thursday and gone before sunrise Christmas Day. The European is slower, even keeping a few showers in Florida Friday morning. The American model seems a bit more likely at this time, but we will watch this one closely as it develops. Either, Santa could use an umbrella. and extra batteries for Rudolph’s nose!