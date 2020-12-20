Afternoon rain and Christmas Eve rain, too!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first of two storms moves in Sunday for the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible, but the threat of severe storms is very low today. Then skies clear out for a dry start to the Christmas work-week.
Santa may not be so lucky, as the second storm we’re tracking is still on for Christmas Eve. There’s still a little uncertainty as to how early Thursday showers could develop. The American computer model is a little faster than the European model. The American model currently has the rain developing before sunset Thursday and gone before sunrise Christmas Day. The European is slower, even keeping a few showers in Florida Friday morning. The American model seems a bit more likely at this time, but we will watch this one closely as it develops. Either, Santa could use an umbrella. and extra batteries for Rudolph’s nose!
