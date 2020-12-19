CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium before to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Southern California and Penn State in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week. (Source: The Tournament of Roses via AP, Pool, File)