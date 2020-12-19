AAA says fewer Americans and Floridians traveling for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year. People typically traveling for the holidays. AAA says not as many people will be traveling nationwide and statewide.
34 million fewer Americans will be traveling this holiday season and that includes 1.7 million Floridians. One family ABC 7 caught up with at an Ellenton gas stop off I-75 are traveling from Illinois to Cape Coral.
“We can keep it safe, renting a house,” said Wendy Bockstahler. “We can shelter in place here same way we could do in Illinois, but with some sunshine and some fresh air, and really try to rejuvenate and kind of get back to a little more normalcy.”
SRQ says although there will be fewer travelers flying out of their airport compared to last year, they have seen a steady increase in holiday travelers this year despite the pandemic.
“We’re very excited, the airlines are excited to see the increased traffic and we’re ready and we’re prepared here for everyone’s safety and enjoyment,” said Rich VonIderstine, an Operations Officer for SRQ.
Airport officials say more people are feeling comfortable with flying because of all the COVID precautions in place at the airport and on the airplane. AAA is urging people not to travel, but if you do travel you should know the risks involved and also know the restrictions that are in place in each state.
More information on traveling during COVID can be found here https://media.acg.aaa.com/17-million-fewer-floridians-are-forecast-to-travel-for-year-end-holidays.htm.
