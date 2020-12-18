Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scams

According to MCSO, in one case, reported to the sheriff’s office, someone received a call that she missed jury duty twice and was told she would be arrested if she did not pay the fine of $2,000 immediately. The scammer instructed her to stay on the phone with him the entire time and drive to her bank. Once she was at the bank he instructed her to withdraw $2,000 in cash, then drive back around the bank to the ATM. At the ATM he told her to deposit the $2,000 in cash into the ATM using an access code. The scammer then told the victim to meet him at a MCSO district office - an obvious attempt to make the transaction appear more legitimate, and buy him time to get to the money. The victim explained what happened to deputies when she came by the district office. The scammer never did show up, and the woman was out of $2000.