Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is warning of a new phone scam. Detectives are actively investigating, after recent reports of people receiving calls from someone appearing to be a member of the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, telling the people they call, that they must pay fines or could face jail time.
The sheriff’s office says the calls have appeared on caller ID as (941) 747-3011, that’s actually the MCSO non-emergency line.
It’s a practice called caller ID spoofing, where scammers use an actual phone number. The sheriff’s office says not to rely on caller ID to verify who’s calling.
If you receive any calls from someone saying they’re with any government or law enforcement agency, and they request personal financial information or demand payment, then know this is a scam. Also be aware of people asking for money or gifts. Hang up and notify law enforcement.
According to MCSO, in one case, reported to the sheriff’s office, someone received a call that she missed jury duty twice and was told she would be arrested if she did not pay the fine of $2,000 immediately. The scammer instructed her to stay on the phone with him the entire time and drive to her bank. Once she was at the bank he instructed her to withdraw $2,000 in cash, then drive back around the bank to the ATM. At the ATM he told her to deposit the $2,000 in cash into the ATM using an access code. The scammer then told the victim to meet him at a MCSO district office - an obvious attempt to make the transaction appear more legitimate, and buy him time to get to the money. The victim explained what happened to deputies when she came by the district office. The scammer never did show up, and the woman was out of $2000.
Another scammer called someone requesting a donation to help kids get off drugs. The woman ended up giving them a credit card and authorized a $100 charge. Detectives are looking into that incident as well.
You can call MCSO, at MCSO at 941-747-3011 for any questions you may have about scams.
