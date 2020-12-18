Manatee Co. students surprise teachers with sweet song of encouragement

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at Abel Elementary School in Manatee County surprised their teachers with a sweet tribute.
Principal Samantha Webb teamed up with music teacher Kelly Wiggins to organize a surprise performance for all teachers and staff.
For two months, Ms. Wiggins taught and practiced the Alicia Keys song, “Good Job” with every student in the entire school.
Teachers and staff only knew there was to be a special holiday performance on Thursday, December 17th. On their way outside they received a framed copy of the lyrics as a thank you during this difficult year.
