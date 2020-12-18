Holiday food resources available in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays can be a financially difficult time for all and you don’t need to bear the burden alone. There are multiple resources across the Suncoast that can help you with food for the holidays.
MANATEE COUNTY:
*Meals on Wheels of Manatee County has a list of resources and food banks on their website. https://mealsonwheelsplus.org/
* Animals need food too! Animal Services in Manatee County is offering free pet food to help residents keep their dogs & cats in their homes. Call 941-742-5933 to set up a pickup time .
SARASOTA COUNTY:
* The Church of Hope has weekly boxes of food available for needy families in Sarasota. They are located at 2300 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. 941.923.1592
* Greatness Beyond Measure and Barbershop Men of Prayer have united with several of community partners, such as All Faiths Food Bank, Ringling College of Arts & Design, Trinity Christian Fellowship and Harvest Tabernacle, to host the 2nd Annual Community Christmas Turkey and Produce Giveaway Drive Thru, this Saturday, December 19th from 9am to 1pm at Ringling College Sound Stage Parking Lot, located at 1330 Dr. MLK King Jr. Way, Sarasota, FL. 34234 (between Cocoanut and Central Avenue). The organizations will give away 300 turkeys and produce bags, 100 Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pies and 100 gift bags for students.
Social distancing will be practiced. Reserve your holiday turkey and produce bag today on Eventbrite, FaceBook or call (941) 524 – 4847 or (941) 328-2889 or email: mygbm411@gmail.com
* All Faiths Food Banks is always offering help. https://www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.