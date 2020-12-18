Holiday food resources available in the Suncoast

* Greatness Beyond Measure and Barbershop Men of Prayer have united with several of community partners, such as All Faiths Food Bank, Ringling College of Arts & Design, Trinity Christian Fellowship and Harvest Tabernacle, to host the 2nd Annual Community Christmas Turkey and Produce Giveaway Drive Thru, this Saturday, December 19th from 9am to 1pm at Ringling College Sound Stage Parking Lot, located at 1330 Dr. MLK King Jr. Way, Sarasota, FL. 34234 (between Cocoanut and Central Avenue). The organizations will give away 300 turkeys and produce bags, 100 Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pies and 100 gift bags for students.