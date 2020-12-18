Florida State Fair postponed due to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida State Fair is postponing its opening date due to the Coronavirus. In a message posted on social media, the Florida State Fair Authority Board stated, “the health and safety of our guests has always been and will continue to be our number on priority”.
The new opening date will be in April 2021. The state fair was originally scheduled to take place February 11th thru the 22nd. That date could change pending changes in COVID-19 cases statewide.
The Florida State Fair has taken place at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, for over 100 years.
More Info & Details: https://floridastatefair.com/updates
