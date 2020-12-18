First Alert Weather: A sunny but cool day and another cold night before the Suncoast warm-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds are in the process of shifting and that spells a change in the weather when you live in Florida. For us, the shift in a north wind to an east wind signals a warm-up by the weekend. But for today and tonight the cold air will continue to pour in and keep most of the day in the 50′s despite plenty of sunshine. Tonight the skies will be clear and wind breezy, so temperatures in the 40′s will feel even cooler tomorrow morning.