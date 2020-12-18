First Alert Weather: A sunny but cool day and another cold night before the Suncoast warm-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds are in the process of shifting and that spells a change in the weather when you live in Florida. For us, the shift in a north wind to an east wind signals a warm-up by the weekend. But for today and tonight the cold air will continue to pour in and keep most of the day in the 50′s despite plenty of sunshine. Tonight the skies will be clear and wind breezy, so temperatures in the 40′s will feel even cooler tomorrow morning.
By Saturday The shift in winds and heating of the interior of the state with copious sunshine will start the warming trend that will last until Christmas day. Temperatures will return to seasonable 70′s with lots of blue skies before late Sunday night and Monday when another front brings a chance for showers. This front will not be strong and severe weather or a big cool down is not in the cards. There may be a Christmas Eve shower associated with a stronger cold front that could drop Christmas temperatures into the 60′s.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.