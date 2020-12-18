Child in critical condition following Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A child is in critical condition after a crash in Manatee County on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Three adults were also seriously injured in the crash on US 41 near 35th Street West, just north of Palmetto.
An 18-year-old Bradenton woman was driving a sedan southbound on U.S. 41 when she crossed over a grass median and into the northbound lanes of traffic, troopers say. The sedan crossed into the path of two other vehicles.
A child was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. No other information was immediately available.
