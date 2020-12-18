Chalkboard Champion: Creating special moments to keep technology students engaged

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - “She’s such a great teacher and the kids really love her,” said Raymond Wilson just before ABC 7 surprised the newest Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.
Cindy Schlotterback is a technology teacher at Laurel Nokomis School.
Her class is split between students learning in the classroom and students who are learning virtually because of the pandemic.
“She really wanted to connect with our remote students and give them those opportunities to experience what they can’t from home. She made a time when there were no students on campus and allowed them to come in to the gym to explore their rockets and to be able to have that experience to be able to launch them and get that full understanding of what they’re experiencing in the classroom, said Heather Wasserman who is the assistant principal at the school.
Those remote students were able to launch their homemade rockets and gliders after building them at home.
Schlotterback described how she has navigated through the challenges of 2020.
“Flexibility has been a big key and understanding and developing a relationship so the kids understand what is expected of them. They’re going to make mistakes and that’s okay. Patience, you have to help them develop patience and a drive to learn,” she said.
