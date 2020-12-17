Rare Crocodile found in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (The Daily Sun) - A Punta Gorda woman noticed a very large alligator in her back yard. Or so she thought....
After a phone call to police and Florida Fish and Wildlife, it was quickly determined the animal was an American crocodile that was between 10-15 feet long.
Neighbors say they have seen the crocodile roaming the streets. They have named him “George.” George is estimated to be around 70 years old.
American crocodiles are most commonly found in their native habitat on the southern tip of Florida and the Florida Keys.
