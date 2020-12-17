Port Charlotte man arrested for possession of child pornography

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at a Port Charlotte home after a tip.
Earlier in the year, numerous tips were reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography files being uploaded using a web-based chat platform called “FreeChatNow”. During this investigation, it was determined that this activity was occurring at a home on Date Street in Port Charlotte.
At the apartment, detectives made contact Brendon Boule.
Boule admitted that he has a problem with child pornography and over 400 images and over 40 videos of child pornography were found on a cell phone in his possession.
Boule was charged with possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography , and violation of probation stemming from his 2002 arrest also featuring crimes against children.
Brendon was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held with no bond.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.