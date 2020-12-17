NWS confirms two tornado touchdowns during storms

(WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado that traveled 13 miles and had windspeeds of 125 MPH was responsible for damage in Pinellas County.
Polk County was struck by an EF1 that traveled 12 miles and hit wind speeds of 110MPH. The NWS team surveyed the area early Thursday morning. Power crews have been working overnight to restore power to homes and businesses.
ABC7′s Meteorologist Noel Rehm will have a complete breakdown of the survey later this evening on ABC7.
