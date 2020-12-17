The National Weather Service did a storm damage survey on two confirmed and destructive tornadoes from yesterdays storms

The first tornado warning was issued in Pinellas County close to 4:00 pm. The tornado traveled 13.1 miles and had a width of 300 yards. It developed in Seminole and lifted just before making it to Tampa International Airport. It has been given an EF-2 strength with estimated peak wind gusts of 125 mph. This is where a tornadoes peak wind gust is anywhere from 111-135 mph. This is the first EF-2 or stronger to touchdown in Tampa/St. Pete proper since October of 1992.