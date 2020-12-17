Manatee County School Board Extends Superintendent Cynthia Saunders’ Contract

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County voted unanimously Thursday evening to extend Cynthia Saunders’ contract through June 30, 2023. Previous to Thursday’s vote, Superintendent Saunders’ employment agreement ran through June 30, 2021.
“I am extremely happy and humbled that the School Board has given me the opportunity to continue to lead this school district for another two years,” Saunders said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, including continuing to serve our students and community during this global pandemic. I have complete faith in the ability of our students, parents, teachers and employees to meet and exceed the challenges we face and the goals ahead.”
Saunders was sworn in as superintendent on June 28, 2018. With 30 years of experience in public education in Florida, Ms. Saunders has led the school district during one of the most challenging times in its history – COVID-19.
From spearheading a massive movement that helped the School District of Manatee County become one of the first districts in the state prepared to deliver full-time online instruction last spring, to overseeing distribution of more than 11,000 laptops and more than 960,000 meals during April and May 2020, Saunders has worked with district and community leaders to keep schools open and operating throughout 2020.
When Saunders first came to Manatee County as the Executive Director of Secondary Schools in 2013, the district had 18 D or F schools. In 2019, following her first year as Superintendent, the district had eliminated all F schools and the number of D schools was down to two.
Innovations introduced during her tenure include turning Palm View K-8 School into the first WOZ Ed Pathway school in the nation; opening the first Community Partnership School at Manatee Elementary; launching the district’s first Dual Language Program at Daughtrey Elementary; transforming Blackburn Elementary School into a Cambridge International School; opening on-campus health clinics in collaboration with MCR Health at Manatee Elementary and Southeast High School as well as offering students access to telehealth services at six district Title I schools.
“We need to start planning now for how our schools will operate and advance as we start working our way out of this pandemic,” Saunders said. “Working together, with our parents and community, we can regain and build upon the academic and financial momentum established prior to the pandemic to provide the most innovative and well-rounded education possible for the students of Manatee County.”
