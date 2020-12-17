Hurricane Eta relief continues from Wauchula, Florida

WACHULA, Fla. (WWSB) - Harvest Aviation is a non-profit missionary relief agency based here in the Suncoast in Wauchula. When Hurricanes Eta and Iota hit the coast of Honduras and Nicaragua, they started to plan relief flights
After hurricanes strike, the need for aid continues for years, and delivering supplies is complicated when many airports are damaged or destroyed. Last week harvest aviation loaded a plane load of supplies for the Bahamas for the on-going relief from hurricane Dorian in 2019.
Executive director Eric Martin says the need for relief is still extreme.
“We’re headed to the abacus which is the island most affected by hurricane Dorian. In Marsh Harbor, there are Haitians who live in that area. So many of those folks have left because of the destruction, many of them died, and there’s no telling how many, I’ve heard estimates that it was thousands, but they were undocumented so no one knows. But those who are left many of them are living in tents, they still need relief, they still need water, daily necessities are needed,” said Martin.
Relief efforts in Honduras are slowly developing. The international airport in San Pedro Sula is still closed, but an emergency hospital has been set up, with only helicopters to bring in supplies and people who need emergency care. Harvest Aviation made their first delivery of critical medical supplies into Roatan, Honduras last week and expect the need to continue for several years.
If you would like to support harvest aviation in their mission, you can visit them at harvestaviation.org
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.