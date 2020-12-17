Hurricane Eta relief continues from Wauchula, Florida

“We’re headed to the abacus which is the island most affected by hurricane Dorian. In Marsh Harbor, there are Haitians who live in that area. So many of those folks have left because of the destruction, many of them died, and there’s no telling how many, I’ve heard estimates that it was thousands, but they were undocumented so no one knows. But those who are left many of them are living in tents, they still need relief, they still need water, daily necessities are needed,” said Martin.