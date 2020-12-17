Girlfriend identifies Good Samaritan killed while helping those involved in a car collision: Former Navy Airman

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Carlen Crafts of Port Charlotte says the who died Wednesday night after being hit by a pick up truck was her boyfriend, Trevor Smith. She says he was a Navy Airman.
Smith was 21 years-old and a resident of Port Charlotte. He lost his life after attempting to help drivers and passengers involved in a collision on I-75.
He was not involved in the accident, but witnessed it when driving on I-75. He stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate and attempted to run across to help, but was struck by a pickup truck and killed.
For more on that accident visit the story here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.