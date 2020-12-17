First Alert Weather: The Suncoast gets ready for several chilly nights as cold air moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures stay flat today as a northwest wind over the Gulf waters draws in cooler air, which will work against any daytime heating. Daytime high temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer than morning lows. Aside from the cool temperatures, the most noticeable thing about today’s weather will be the slow clearing and return of the afternoon sunshine.
Cold air arrives tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 50′s after sunset and bottom out in the mid to lower 40′s. We stay cool tomorrow as well, but a wind shift by Saturday will begin a warming process that will return our temperatures to near normal 70′s. The next chance for rain will come Monday but the front that moves past will not be as strong.
