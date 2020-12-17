The chill is on for Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North winds will blow in the chilly weather to start the day on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s around sunrise and only warm into the low 60s by the mid afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure brings in drier and cooler air on a north wind at 10-15 mph.
It will stay chilly through Friday evening with temperatures in the mid 50′s at 7 p.m. Look for fair skies overnight through Saturday morning with another chilly start with lows in the mid to upper 40′s.
By Saturday afternoon winds begin to switch around to the NE and then east. This wind shift will make for some slightly warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon with a high around the seasonable average of 73 degrees.
Saturday night will be warmer with overnight readings in the mid 50′s to start the day on Sunday. Sunday should be really nice with mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high on Sunday 74 degrees. Winds will be turning more toward the east southeast at 10 mph. We should stay rain free through the weekend.
Sunday night clouds will be on the increase as a storm system develops in the Gulf and tracks toward Florida. We can expect a good chance for some rain on Monday with only slightly cooler weather to move in behind the front. In fact temperatures will stay fairly close to seasonable readings through Tuesday and then into the mid 70′s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Still looking good for Christmas eve day with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a few showers. Models are starting to show another cold front moving in late Christmas eve through early Christmas day with a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm.
Boating
Winds out of the NNE at 15 knots seas 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on the water.
