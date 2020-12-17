CCSO: 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms eight inmates who are experiencing minor symptoms tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates are said to be being treated by on-site medical professionals. The cases were found within two housing units which were locked down as soon as the information was received. The Sheriff’s Office says inmates within these units are in isolation and do not have contact with others.
A 14-day quarantine period is mandatory for all inmates who are booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
“Jail staff receive temperature checks prior to starting their shift and continue to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the entirety of their shift,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. “Sanitization and stringent cleaning procedures occur frequently.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the jail is working closely with Charlotte County Health Department officials, the Emergency Operations Center and in-house medical professionals as the jail monitors the rest of the population.
“We want to acknowledge concerns the public may have with loved ones within our facility. We assure you we are taking every precaution necessary provided by the CDC to ensure the safety and health of your loved ones,” said CCSO in a written statement. “The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety, security, health and well-being of people in our custody.”
