Apalachicola Bay Oyster harvesting suspended until 2025

“You can’t just deplete the resource and keep taking and keep taking from mother nature. The bay can produce an amazing amount of oysters, and other seafood as well, if it’s allowed to do so and taken care of and not over-harvested,” Rash said. “It’s a multi-generational fishery, part of the history and the culture of this area. It’s an emotional thing, it’s not that I like to see the Bay closed by any means, but it’s better than killing it completely.”