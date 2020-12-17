After dire need of toy donations, ABC7 viewers pull through helping kids in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - ‘Twas the week before Christmas, a miracle transpired.
Last week, the Salvation Army of Manatee County was in desperate need of toy donations. Thanks to some ABC7′s viewers that all changed.
“The support of the community has been tremendous,” said Kelly French, Director of Community Relations for the Salvation Army of Manatee County. “ We’re overflowed with joy and happiness.”
ABC7 spoke to French one week ago, and she told us 40 kids, also known as Angels, who are part of their Angel Tree program were waiting to be adopted. This means they were waiting for a donor to provide them with personalized gifts. Unfortunately, that left many boxes empty.
After we aired the story, donors flocked to the Salvation Army’s Worship Center to fulfill that need.
“We had one lady call us and she brought bags and bags of clothing for little boys,” said French.
Meanwhile, others felt the need to donate more than just clothes and toys.
“We had another lady call us and donated blankets to put in to the bags,” she said. “Blankets that she made herself!”
“Now with the COVID-19, a lot of families including mine have struggled,” said Bradenton resident Gladis Uribe.
Uribe says it was a hard year for her financially after losing her job. That’s why she signed her 3-year-old up to be an Angel this year.
“It becomes a challenge for a single mom but currently things are getting better and I like that the Salvation Army is doing this,” she said.
And she’s not the only one.
“It’s been a rough patch. I work at a grocery store so I still have my job but my mom they closed her job because of COVID,” said Bradenton resident Oscar Ayala.
But thanks to donations, in just days the empty boxes were full. On Thursday morning, cars pulled up as volunteers placed bags of toys in their trunks, in order to help bring a smile to the faces of many kids of Manatee County.
If you want to help out the Salvation Army of Manatee County, click here.
