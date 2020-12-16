Tornado rips through Pinellas County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system brought tornadoes to Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk Counties Wednesday afternoon while we got lucky and missed the brunt of the rough stuff in our local area. We still saw some rain and gusty winds but nothing like the storm that blew through Pinellas Park just north of St. Petersburg. A storm which was showing rotation early Wednesday morning 50 miles in the Gulf soon fired up just before 4 p.m. and spawned a twister snapping trees and causing damage in several areas just north of St. Petersburg.