Tallahassee man sentenced for assaulting USPS mail carrier

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tallahassee man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for assaulting a USPS mail carrier with a firearm.
Darius Lee Allen, 26, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday.
The incident occurred in April. A USPS mail carrier was delivering mail in a residential neighborhood in Tallahassee on April 2. As he attempted to deliver to a mailbox, Allen demanded that the carrier hand him the mail instead. In accordance with USPS policy, because the mail carrier did not recognize Allen as a resident of that address, he refused Allen’s demand and placed the mail in the mailbox.
About 20 minutes later, as the carrier continued delivering mail to other homes in the neighborhood, Allen approached the mail carrier’s vehicle on foot and discharged a firearm in the air. After doing so, Allen immediately retreated. The mail carrier also fled the scene in his vehicle and called 911 to report the incident.
Officers from the Tallahassee Police Department responded and located the firearm Allen had discharged as well as the spent casing from the round that was fired. Allen was subsequently arrested. “
