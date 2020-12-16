SMH could be receiving COVID-19 vaccine shipment as early as next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital could be receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week.
The plan is contingent on whether or not the Moderna vaccine is approved for emergency use by the FDA as expected this week.
“We feel incredibly privileged to be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, which for many of our staff, provides a glimmer of hope that there is an end in sight after a long fight on the front lines of this pandemic,” reads a statement from the hospital.
Staff would be able to begin administering vaccines within 24 hours of their arrival.
“Our goal is to administer as many vaccines as possible to our staff and care providers, based on supplies,” the release continues
